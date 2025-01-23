Sydney Sweeney's Masterclass In Layering Like A Pro

Winter is easily the playground to rock your layering skills to the T. And Sydney Sweeney's cracked the formula with her elevated essentials.

Winter Wonderland

When you strut the streets of NYC like they're the Alps, you definitely know what you're doing.

All Black Rennaisance

From the gloves to the wrap-around scarf, this look nails the mob-wife aesthetic.

Quiet Luxury

Straight from the sets of 'Succession,' looks like.

Barbie Girl

Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig would definitely approve.

Latex Liasons

Sultry and functional, this espresso-hued palette is the one to steal.

Suede Serve

This look screams British aristocracy. Simply elagant.

Classic Comfort

Easy to replicate, yet a statement in itself. Try this look out for date nights and fireside chats.