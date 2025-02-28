Tattoo Inspiration From Celebrities

Looking to get inked but have no idea what style to commit to? Well, we've got you.

Sarah Khatib
Feb 28, 2025, 12:20 PM

David Beckham

He's got the max tats for any star! Take a cue and get the names of your children or loved ones.

Angelina Jolie

For a traditional tattoo with a more spiritual meaning.

Zayn Malik

Henna-inspired hand tattoos are always beautiful.

Billie Eilish

Go with something inspired by your favourite fairy tales.

Shawn Mendes

Birds and other animals are always in style.

Sabrina Carpenter

For all the minimalist girlies.

Jungkook

Fandom inspired tattoos make for a cute grab, too.