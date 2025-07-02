The Active Wellness Girlie's Morning Hacks

Energy meets balance with yoga, a face mask session, your gua sha tools and some matcha. Glow away, girl!

Ismat Tahseen
Jul 02, 2025, 03:58 PM
Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Start With Yoga

Get stetchy to get toned and set for the tasks ahead

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Go Forest Bathing

Shinrin-yoku, the Japanese practice of immersing yourself in nature for health, is ideal. But if you are outdoors anywhere, get fresh air and sunlight which work as a perfect reset

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Smooth(ie) Talking

Whip up the goodness with mint, baby spinach and spirulina—you'll thank yourself for it

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Dry Brushing

Helps stimulate the lymphatic system

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Get Bubbly

Nothing like an unplugged soak in your favourite bath salts and oils. Lavender, peppermint and neroli top the list

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Matcha Love

This packs a potent gift of antioxidants that boost energy and focus

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Toss Things Up

Whip up a healthy bowl of leafy greens and cart the salad to work

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Tune In

Switch on that playlist with peppy tunes during a workout or on your commute to the workplace

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )