The Art of Gifting Well: The Luxury Edit For Diwali

This Diwali, skip the usual! Gift something with meaning, craft, and intention. A present that tells a story, not just fills a box.

Rasikka Deorey
Oct 16, 2025, 11:34 AM
Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (website/gettyimages.in) )

House of Glenfiddich x Three Sixty: Debonair Portable Cocktail Bar Burgundy

The mini to-go bar is the ultimate party plus-one. Compact, stylish, and always ready to keep the good times rolling.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (website/threesixty.life) )

Collektklove: Firefly Lamp

Gift this to someone who loves adding warmth and character to their space, the perfect corner accent for a cosy, beautiful home.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (website/collektklove.com) )

PIAGET: Possession bracelet

A burst of colour and craftsmanship, made for the woman who brings her own light to every Diwali.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (website/piaget.com) )

Tumi: 19 Degree Lite International 4 Wheeled Carry On

A sleek, high-quality carry-on that every frequent flyer needs in their collection.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (website/tumi.in) )

GUCCI: Double card set with Double G

Cards are fun, but cards with Gucci? Now that’s festive luxury. The perfect Diwali gift for every ace player.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (website/gucci.com) )

Tyaani: Pranay Diamond Cufflinks

Think of this as the perfect finishing touch your outfit needs this Diwali. These diamond cufflinks complement every look.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (website/tyaani.com) )

Zoya: Seasoned Grace Necklace

The festive glow would be incomplete without the shimmer of diamonds and the warmth of sapphires.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (website/zoya.in) )

Dyson: Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler and dryer

The one gift everyone secretly hopes for, the kind that brings the widest smiles and the prettiest hair.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (website/dyson.in) )

Versace: Barocco Silk Foulard

Guaranteed to make him smile and add instant charm to his look, this scarf pairs effortlessly with both suits and kurtas.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (website/versace.com) )

Ohria Auyerveda - Luxury Copper Diya Candles Gift Set

Infused with Ayurveda and poured into handcrafted copper diyas, Ohria’s candle brings meaning, mindfulness, and glow to festive gifting.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (website/ohriaayurveda.com) )

House of Quadri: .05 Ct Crown Tennis Bracelet

A tennis bracelet never tries too hard, yet it’s always the piece that feels just right.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (website/houseofquadri.com) )

Louis Vuitton: Blossom Vase by Tokujin Yoshioka

Understated, elegant, and endlessly versatile, a piece that transforms any corner into art.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (website/in.louisvuitton.com) )

The Zappy Box: Copper Essentials

Rooted in wellness and wrapped in celebration, these copper essentials make everyday rituals a thoughtful part of Diwali gifting.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (website/thezappybox.com) )

Hästens: Monogram Blindfold

A small luxury with big impact, the Hästens Monogram Blindfold, for sleep that feels as good as it looks.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (website/hastens.com) )

Indian Heirloom Co.: Shikargarh High Tea Set

Hand-painted in brass and crafted slowly, this tea set is as delightful to hold as it is to serve.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (website/thehouseofthings.com) )

BVLGARI: Divas’ Dream Necklace

Crafted to turn heads, designed to dazzle, this Diwali let the craftsmanship do the talking.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (website/bulgari.com) )

Bottega Vaneta: Andiamo Clutch

A woman’s must-have for the season, gleaming gold that feels festive, and too stunning to even need wrapping.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (website/bottegaveneta.com) )

CHANEL: Coco Mademoiselle Fragrance Primer

Get your hands on Chanel’s newest launch, a moisturizing mist that layers scent and care in one.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (website/chanel.com) )

PIAGET: Limelight Gala Precious Watch

When time itself becomes a jewel, it’s a piece people will treasure long after the diyas fade.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (website/piaget.com) )