The Ba***ds of Bollywood Premiere: B-Town’s Fashion Night Out
Aaryan Khan's directorial debut drew the entire Bollywood constellation into one glittering fashion parade.
Ananya Panday shone in a white and champagne rhinestone-embellished maxi dress; its asymmetric neckline and thigh-high slit added just the right touch of drama.
Ranbir in tailored white, Alia in a white slip dress—proof that style is most powerful in a duet, especially when love is the accessory.
The younger Kapoor sister pulled up in a halter cut, figure-skimming silhouette, and a touch of mauve sparkle. The result? Pure sartorial poetry.
While Radhika abandoned subtlety in a striking red gown, Akash stayed sharp in black, and Shloka slipped into a sleek black dress that spoke volumes.
She shimmered in a silver sequined gown with black stripes. Each hand resting on her waist, she radiated star power and commanded the red carpet like a queen of the cosmos.
In a shimmering emerald corset dress paired with a sequined skirt and accessorised with a green cross necklace, Shanaya Kapoor sparked all the buzz at the premiere.
With a sheer corset top layered over a crisp white shirt and a fishtail skirt, Bhumi Pednekar turned the red carpet into a playground of contrasts.
Mrs Nene chose a black saree with delicate floral embroidery, transforming the red carpet into a canvas of her timeless glamour while reminding us where style rooted from.
Nita dazzled in a jade green lamé saree adorned with Swarovski crystals, complemented by a striking blue floral motif near the collarbone. Mukesh kept it classic in navy and white, alongside his wife.
Manish Malhotra brought his signature style and industry-defining presence to the premiere, reminding everyone why he is Bollywood’s fashion authority.
Mira Rajput Kapoor redefined quiet glamour in a sculpted black dress, her red nails sealing the allure.