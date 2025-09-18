The Ba***ds of Bollywood Premiere: B-Town’s Fashion Night Out

Aaryan Khan's directorial debut drew the entire Bollywood constellation into one glittering fashion parade.

Riddhi Sanap
Sep 18, 2025, 03:38 PM
Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Ananya Panday's White Shimmer Moment

Ananya Panday shone in a white and champagne rhinestone-embellished maxi dress; its asymmetric neckline and thigh-high slit added just the right touch of drama.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

The Kapoor It-Couple Effect

Ranbir in tailored white, Alia in a white slip dress—proof that style is most powerful in a duet, especially when love is the accessory.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Khushi Kapoor's Halter Game

The younger Kapoor sister pulled up in a halter cut, figure-skimming silhouette, and a touch of mauve sparkle. The result? Pure sartorial poetry.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Heirs to Heritage: The Ambani Effect

While Radhika abandoned subtlety in a striking red gown, Akash stayed sharp in black, and Shloka slipped into a sleek black dress that spoke volumes.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Silver Starlight

She shimmered in a silver sequined gown with black stripes. Each hand resting on her waist, she radiated star power and commanded the red carpet like a queen of the cosmos.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Shanaya Kapoor: Emerald Elegance

In a shimmering emerald corset dress paired with a sequined skirt and accessorised with a green cross necklace, Shanaya Kapoor sparked all the buzz at the premiere.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Bhumi Pednekar: Monochrome Majesty

With a sheer corset top layered over a crisp white shirt and a fishtail skirt, Bhumi Pednekar turned the red carpet into a playground of contrasts.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Madhuri Dixit: The Timeless Diva

Mrs Nene chose a black saree with delicate floral embroidery, transforming the red carpet into a canvas of her timeless glamour while reminding us where style rooted from.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

The Ambani Duo: Red Carpet Royalty

Nita dazzled in a jade green lamé saree adorned with Swarovski crystals, complemented by a striking blue floral motif near the collarbone. Mukesh kept it classic in navy and white, alongside his wife.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Manish Malhotra: The Maker Himself

Manish Malhotra brought his signature style and industry-defining presence to the premiere, reminding everyone why he is Bollywood’s fashion authority.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Mira Rajput Kapoor: Midnight Muse

Mira Rajput Kapoor redefined quiet glamour in a sculpted black dress, her red nails sealing the allure.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )