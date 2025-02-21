The Bare Shoulder Trend Is Growing Hot In 2025!
Several stars from Beyoncé to Zendaya have given us a red-carpet masterclass in silhouettes with exposed shoulders.
The 'Mission Impossible' star was stunning in this black bardot gown at the BAFTAas
She also went in for a black velvet Bardot neckline Schiaparelli gown to the BAFTAs
The pop queen went sultry in this red mini dress at the Grammy Awards
The 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' star exuded glam in a burnt-orange ball gown to the Golden Globes
Rocking a new hairstyle with her cutout dress at the Grammys
She opted for Saint Laurent dress with a statement collar at the BAFTAs
Her shimmery, off-shoulder ensemble stood out at the Grammys
