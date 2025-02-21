The Bare Shoulder Trend Is Growing Hot In 2025!

Several stars from Beyoncé to Zendaya have given us a red-carpet masterclass in silhouettes with exposed shoulders.

Vanessa Kirby

The 'Mission Impossible' star was stunning in this black bardot gown at the BAFTAas

Selena Gomez

She also went in for a black velvet Bardot neckline Schiaparelli gown to the BAFTAs

Taylor Swift

The pop queen went sultry in this red mini dress at the Grammy Awards

Zendaya

The 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' star exuded glam in a burnt-orange ball gown to the Golden Globes

Miley Cyrus

Rocking a new hairstyle with her cutout dress at the Grammys

Zoe Saldanha

She opted for Saint Laurent dress with a statement collar at the BAFTAs

Cardi B

Her shimmery, off-shoulder ensemble stood out at the Grammys