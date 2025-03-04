The Beauty Looks That Turned Heads At The 2025 Oscars

From Miley's bleached brows to Emma Stone's old Hollywood glam, these trends are pure red carpet magic

Chanel Sequeira
Mar 04, 2025, 05:40 PM

Ariana Grande

She really embodied the clean girl aesthetic with her slicked back bun and middle part, and signature fluttery lashes

Lisa

Lisa’s golden-brown bangs just stole the show. That is one perfect fringe moment!

Lupita Nyong'o

Her berry lips, and pearl-tipped nails are pure glam—trendsetter alert!

Emma Stone

Emma Stone’s sleek pixie and vintage glam really gave 1920s chic, but with a modern twist

Demi Moore

The evergreen beauty's glossy lips and shimmery lids are serving peak 2000s nostalgia—Y2K glam at its finest!

Selena Gomez

Sel's been sporting her short bob in soft waves everywhere, and those mauve lips are chef's kiss

Margaret Qualley

Qualley's bringing back matching your nails with your lips, and we're here for it. Her updo stole the show, and how!