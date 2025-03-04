The Beauty Looks That Turned Heads At The 2025 Oscars
From Miley's bleached brows to Emma Stone's old Hollywood glam, these trends are pure red carpet magic
She really embodied the clean girl aesthetic with her slicked back bun and middle part, and signature fluttery lashes
Lisa’s golden-brown bangs just stole the show. That is one perfect fringe moment!
Her berry lips, and pearl-tipped nails are pure glam—trendsetter alert!
Emma Stone’s sleek pixie and vintage glam really gave 1920s chic, but with a modern twist
The evergreen beauty's glossy lips and shimmery lids are serving peak 2000s nostalgia—Y2K glam at its finest!
Sel's been sporting her short bob in soft waves everywhere, and those mauve lips are chef's kiss
Qualley's bringing back matching your nails with your lips, and we're here for it. Her updo stole the show, and how!
