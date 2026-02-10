The Best Colour Combinations To Wear This Spring

Step into spring feeling fresh, vibrant, and full of colour.

Rasikka Deorey
Feb 10, 2026, 02:29 PM
Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

Orange + Navy = Instant Confidence

Assertive and formal hues turn elegance into modern power statements.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

Lavender + Mint = Pure Magic

A delicate taro–matcha pairing captures the softness of early morning light.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

Coral + Turquoise = Vacation Vibes

Resortwear deserves to be done right; think vibrant colours made for sun-soaked beaches.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

Black + Blush = Effortlessly Chic

Elegant and feminine, this combination has always been a classic.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

Purple + Gold = Regal Energy

Introduce a royal pop of colour to bring contrast and confidence to softer looks.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

White + Emerald = Luxury Unlocked

The rich green takes centre stage, while white balances and gives clarity.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

Blue + Lemon = Happiness in Color

Building on last season’s momentum, pastel yellow and blue continue to dominate.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

Peach + Cream = Soft Sophistication

Peach hues bring a floral freshness, while creamy neutrals add gentle warmth.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

Beige + Sage = Quiet Elegance

A harmonious blend that feels serene, polished, and forever relevant.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

Your Spring Colour Cheat Sheet

These combinations are designed to uplift, inspire, and bring a joyful energy to your spring dressing.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )