The Best-Dressed Pop Girlies At Glastonbury 2025

From dramatic stagewear to nostalgic nods, here’s a rundown of the most stylish acts that lit up the fields of Worthy Farm.

Vishakha Punjabi
Jul 01, 2025, 01:50 PM

Olivia Rodrigo

She served in a white corseted bodysuit with lace trims and fishnets, balancing innocence with rock-star grit, we love it.

PinkPantheress

Never one to shy away from a pop culture reference, she delivered a military-chic cosplay inspired by early-2000s Cheryl Cole.

Gracie Abrams

She floated onto the scene in a deep-red sheer maxi dress, paired with a paisley bandana, indie heartbreak core peaked here.

Lorde

She kept things cool and understated during her surprise Pyramid Stage set, donning a white T‑shirt, jeans, chunky black shoes, and a silver chain belt.

Doechii

Commanding the West Holts stage in custom Vivienne Westwood, embraced asymmetry, deconstruction, and punk rebellion.

Charli XCX

Diving deep into her Brat era, she turned heads in an Alexander McQueen skull scarf reimagined as a halter top. It was bratty, brazen and unmistakably HER.

Joy Crookes

Girliepop took avant-garde to new heights in a fuchsia and green gown by Jawara Alleyne, fastened together with oversized safety pins, a true moment.