The Best-Dressed Pop Girlies At Glastonbury 2025
From dramatic stagewear to nostalgic nods, here’s a rundown of the most stylish acts that lit up the fields of Worthy Farm.
She served in a white corseted bodysuit with lace trims and fishnets, balancing innocence with rock-star grit, we love it.
Never one to shy away from a pop culture reference, she delivered a military-chic cosplay inspired by early-2000s Cheryl Cole.
She floated onto the scene in a deep-red sheer maxi dress, paired with a paisley bandana, indie heartbreak core peaked here.
She kept things cool and understated during her surprise Pyramid Stage set, donning a white T‑shirt, jeans, chunky black shoes, and a silver chain belt.
Commanding the West Holts stage in custom Vivienne Westwood, embraced asymmetry, deconstruction, and punk rebellion.
Diving deep into her Brat era, she turned heads in an Alexander McQueen skull scarf reimagined as a halter top. It was bratty, brazen and unmistakably HER.
Girliepop took avant-garde to new heights in a fuchsia and green gown by Jawara Alleyne, fastened together with oversized safety pins, a true moment.