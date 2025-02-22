The Best Exfoliating Body Washes To Start Your Day With

It can be a task to find the perfect product for your skin woes. But here's a list of what you can pick up for squeaky clean, smooth skin.

Sol de Janeiro Bom Dia Body Wash

Exfoliates gently, prevents skin congestion and bumps, and leaves skin soft and scented with a warm floral fragrance

Minimalist Salicylic Acid + LHA 2% Body Wash

Ideal for excess sweat, body acne, and rough skin; suitable for ages 16 and up

Rare Beauty Find Comfort Body Wash

The plant-based konjac jelly in this body wash exfoliates gently, leaving skin smooth, glowing, and ready for a moisturiser

Aminu A-HA Body Wash

Cleanses deeply, exfoliates gently, brightens, evens skin tone, fades blemishes, and reduces tanning for a radiant, refreshed complexion

Chemist At Play Daily Exfoliating Body Wash

With a high-performance formula consisting of 4% lactic acid, salicylic acid & vitamin E, this one helps get rid of texture and bumps, like magic

Laura Mercier Ambre Vanille Exfoliating Body Wash

Instantly moisturises with its luxurious texture, improves skin texture and has a delicious vanilla fragrance

The Derma Co 1% Salicylic Acid Daily Exfoliating Body Wash

The perfect option for sensitive skin that needs gentle exfoliation and texture elimination