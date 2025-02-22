The Best Exfoliating Body Washes To Start Your Day With
It can be a task to find the perfect product for your skin woes. But here's a list of what you can pick up for squeaky clean, smooth skin.
Exfoliates gently, prevents skin congestion and bumps, and leaves skin soft and scented with a warm floral fragrance
Ideal for excess sweat, body acne, and rough skin; suitable for ages 16 and up
The plant-based konjac jelly in this body wash exfoliates gently, leaving skin smooth, glowing, and ready for a moisturiser
Cleanses deeply, exfoliates gently, brightens, evens skin tone, fades blemishes, and reduces tanning for a radiant, refreshed complexion
With a high-performance formula consisting of 4% lactic acid, salicylic acid & vitamin E, this one helps get rid of texture and bumps, like magic
Instantly moisturises with its luxurious texture, improves skin texture and has a delicious vanilla fragrance
The perfect option for sensitive skin that needs gentle exfoliation and texture elimination
