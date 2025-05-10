The Best Skin Tints With SPF That Do The Most

Glow and stay sun safe with these skin tints that deliver flawless coverage and SPF protection

Chanel Sequeira
May 10, 2025, 11:29 AM

LAURA MERCIER Tinted Moisturiser SPF 25

With ultra-sheer, flexible coverage, this cream boosts skin's natural radiance, while broad spectrum SPF 25 protect against UV and environmental aggressors

Rare Beauty Positive Light Tinted Moisturiser SPF 20

Shake, blend, dot and glow your way to flawless skin all day long

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Skin Tint SPF 15

Gives you fresh, natural coverage while keeping your skin nourished, protected and glowing all day

House Of Makeup Face Anything Luminous Skin Tint For Glass Skin SPF 25+++

Gives you that dewy glass skin hydration and sun protection, all in one swipe. No sweat, no fuss, just glow

Smashbox Halo Healthy Glow All-In-One Tinted Moisturizer Foundation SPF 25

Non-sticky, super blendable and gives a beyond decent level of coverage. The shade range is great, too

Maybelline New York Fit Me Fresh Tint SPF 50 PA+++

This skin tint gives sun protection, brightens with vitamin C and leaves a fresh matte glow

LoveChild Masaba Skip Everything Blurring Serum Skin Tint SPF 20

This 4-in-1 skin tint protects, blurs pores, nourishes and gives you flawless skin