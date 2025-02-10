Love & Travel: Presenting The Best Valentine's Day Staycations

If you think it is too late to book your V-Day trip think again, here is our list of the ideal places to have your very own romantic staycations.

JW Marriott, Mumbai

Create your own love story with the backdrop of luxury and romance.

The Leela Palace, New Delhi

Indulge in a specially-curated, 7-course menu at Le Cirque, by the rooftop pool, amidst a tranquil and romantic ambiance.

Shangri-La, Bengaluru

Celebrate the day with an exclusive four-course Japanese dinner at Yataii.

The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Pune

Immerse yourself in an experience of refined luxury and tranquility, where every detail is designed to evoke a sense of serenity and connection.

Novotel Goa, Panjim

Dine in a private cabana with panoramic city views, serenaded by live romantic music, and revel in the main character energy.

ITC Windsor, Bangalore

Enjoy timeless elegance and envelop yourself in the dreamy feel of love.

The Orchid Hotel, Mumbai

Experience a magical date under the stars and match your vibe with an array of themed cocktails.

Marriott Whitefield, Bengaluru

Savour an elegant feast featuring indulgent delights in a setting adorned with soft candlelight and floral accents.

St. Regis, Mumbai

Enjoy a range of divine delicacies at our exceptional dining venues, creating unforgettable memories with that special someone in the heart of luxury.

Sofitel, Mumbai

Treat your sweetheart with something sweet and decadent in the best way possible.