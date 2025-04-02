The Boldest Beauty Moments From Lakmē Fashion Week X FDCI 2025: We're Obsessed!
Bold, vibrant, and totally on-trend. Get your makeup bag out, because you're going to want to re-create every one of these.
Makeup meets bling in this stunning runway trend
Rosy cheeks, contoured nose, a sharp wing, and a healthy dose of nostalgia
It's about time we gave these gorgeous darker lip shades the spotlight
Sometimes, the missing piece of the puzzle is truly just a great accessory to amp up a classic hairstyle
We love a good metallic moment, and these Y2K silver eyelids and highlight are giving me all the feels
The 'It Girl' hair trend from the Roaring Twenties took on a more fashion-forward avatar at LFW
These sleek updos with a sculptural twist stood out so beautifully
A recurring theme this season, I can't wait to experiment with heavier eye makeup that lays on a beautiful emphasis
A vintage pinstriped headband, pastel tones, and extended eyeliner- this look has all the makings of a character from Alice In Wonderland
