The Brat Girl Summer Rewind

Brat Girl Summer wasn’t just a trend, it was a full-blown attitude.

Sanya Dahiya
May 22, 2025, 04:20 PM

Where it all began... The 360 Music Video

What's more brat than having all the it-girls in a second frame?

The Iconic Ibiza Boiler Room Rave

The summer's most unforgettable night!

Sweat Tour Surprise Appearances

The tour was peak brat pop! Charlie and Troye surprised fans with Lorde and Addison Rae.

Brat House Correspondant

Charli said it, Kamala HQ confirmed it. Kamala? Undeniably brat.

Bratcore Fashion

Messy, Chaotic, 365 Party Girl was THE fashion trend!

Guess what? Brats gave back

All bras and underwear from the Guess MV? Donated to I Support The Girls

Charli's Angels Assembled at Coachella

Coachella was the perfect goodbye to the brat era