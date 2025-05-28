The Cast Of 'The Bear' But Make It Bollywood
Between the heat of seekh kababs and lachha parathas, here's who we would cast in the Indian remake of this cool TV show
Ranbir can channel Carmy’s internal chaos, emotional depth, and obsessive drive. He has that quiet intensity. Ranbir as Carmy? Yes Chef!
Smart, ambitious, and grounded, Sanya could beautifully portray Sydney’s dedication to culinary artistry, her tension with Carmy, and her stand up character.
Vijay can play unfiltered, messy, deeply-flawed characters with vulnerability. He would nail Richie’s arc from an abrasive wildcard to someone seeking redemption, to find a soft spot in your heart.
Marcus is quietly creative, introspective and focused on his craft. Babil has the same simmering energy and could add that cherry on top to the pastry chef’s journey.
Kareena as Sugar Berzatto brings poised strength and quiet emotional depth, grounding the chaos with grace. Her composed screen presence mirrors Sugar’s role as the steady anchor in a stormy family.
Ila Arun as Tina would bring fierce resilience and no-nonsense authority, perfectly capturing the kitchen matriarch’s tough exterior. Her earthy presence adds depth to Tina’s transformation from skeptic to soulful leader.
You need someone warm, goofy, and deeply loyal. Varun would provide the right comedic balance and unhinged energy.
