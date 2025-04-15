The Cherry Red Takeover: Bold, Bright, Unmissable

This punchy hue is everywhere and it’s not whispering. It's commanding. Take a look at the hottest colour of the season and dress with power and passion.

Isha Kothari
Apr 15, 2025, 01:00 PM
Dua Lipa In Cherry Bomb

Red strands, bold plans—turn heads with a scarlet mane.

A Love Letter to Red

A pop of red on the arm? Instant outfit upgrade.

Seduction At It's Best

Cherry-tipped fingers, ready to take on the world.

Scarlet Fever

Step up your shoe game and make a statement!

Bold Looks, Louder Statements

Don't be afraid, embrace it, own it!

Paint The Town Cherry Red

Nothing says drama like a cherry red dress—classic and rebellious.

Cherry On Top

A classic red but make it the main character.