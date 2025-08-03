The Comeback Of The Cardigan (From Grandma Core To Cool Kids)
Once reserved for grandmas, the cardigan has made a comeback. Thanks to Gen Z styling and runway revivals, this knit staple is all the rage.
The timeless style — can be worn closed like a top or open over layers.
No fastenings, just easy drape — ideal for casual or lounge-y looks.
Ends at the waist — perfect for pairing with high-rise jeans, skirts, or dresses.
Longer length (thigh to ankle) — adds drama and works well for layering.
Wraps and ties at the waist — cozy and flattering, robe-like fit.
Thick, textured, and oversized — your go-to for colder months and cozy layering.
Short and fitted, often with a rounded front — pairs well with dresses and formalwear.