⁠The Comeback Of The Cardigan (From Grandma Core To Cool Kids)

Once reserved for grandmas, the cardigan has made a comeback. Thanks to Gen Z styling and runway revivals, this knit staple is all the rage.

Ridhima Shetty
Aug 03, 2025, 10:10 AM

Classic Button-Up Cardigan

The timeless style — can be worn closed like a top or open over layers.

Open-Front Cardigan

No fastenings, just easy drape — ideal for casual or lounge-y looks.

Cropped Cardigan

Ends at the waist — perfect for pairing with high-rise jeans, skirts, or dresses.

Longline or Duster Cardigan

Longer length (thigh to ankle) — adds drama and works well for layering.

Wrap Cardigan

Wraps and ties at the waist — cozy and flattering, robe-like fit.

Chunky Knit Cardigan

Thick, textured, and oversized — your go-to for colder months and cozy layering.

Shrug or Bolero

Short and fitted, often with a rounded front — pairs well with dresses and formalwear.