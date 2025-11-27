The Correct Order: Foundation First, Concealer Next?
If you're unsure how to use concealer and foundation, start with foundation. Then conceal only the areas needing extra brightness or coverage for a smoother finish.
It’s a targeted formula used to conceal dark circles, spots and dull patches, ideal when you want a clean, even base.
Applying foundation first ensures you don’t overuse product. Once it settles, you can conceal marks or shadows more precisely and naturally.
Focus on the under-eye area, around the mouth, on pigmentation and any uneven points you want to brighten or conceal.
Use a colour corrector for dark circles and a shade close to your foundation for blemishes you want to conceal seamlessly.
Start with a peach corrector, then layer a thin coat of concealer. Blend gently for a natural lift without creasing.
Foundation evens your overall tone, while concealer helps conceal specific areas where you want extra coverage.
For a base that lasts, let foundation rest for a minute before you conceal. This prevents slipping and helps both products blend smoothly.
Brushes offer precision, fingers warm the product, and sponges diffuse it. If you're learning how to use concealer, a damp sponge gives the softest finish.
To lock everything in place, lightly set the areas you conceal with powder. This keeps the base fresh and helps prevent creasing through the day.