The Everything Shower Checklist
Lather, mask, scrub, repeat! The ultimate everything shower to leave you silky, glowy, and unstoppable.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Brush through with a wide-tooth comb.
Lather scalp thoroughly.
Smooth conditioner mid-lengths to ends.
Apply mask generously
Cleanse with a rich body wash.
Use a gentle foaming cleanser for your face.
Scrub body in circular motions
Don't forget to moisturise post-shower
Wear a deodorant to smell good all day long!