The Fitness Routine Keeping Kareena Strong at 45

At 45, Kareena Kapoor Khan proves that fitness is less about chasing trends and more about consistency, strength, and listening to your body.

Team ELLE
Jan 29, 2026, 03:30 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kareenakapoorkhan )

A Balanced Workout Philosophy

Guided by Mahesh Ghanekar, Kareena’s fitness routine blends strength training, mobility, and mindful movement,

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kareenakapoorkhan )

Dumbbell Twists for Mobility

Dumbbell twists help improve core mobility and rotational strength, supporting better posture and functional movement.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kareenakapoorkhan )

Deadlifts for Total Strength

Deadlifts build total-body strength by engaging the core, legs, and back, making them a cornerstone of functional fitness.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kareenakapoorkhan )

Core Work Meets Control

Stepper Exercises for Energy: A quick, heart-pumping workout to boost stamina, burn calories, and keep your energy levels high.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kareenakapoorkhan )

Stepper Exercises for Energy

A quick, heart-pumping workout to boost stamina, burn calories, and keep your energy levels high.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kareenakapoorkhan )

Yoga for Balance and Recovery

Yoga for Balance and Recovery: Gentle flows that restore strength, stability, and calm—helping your body reset and recharge.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kareenakapoorkhan )

The Fitness Lesson

The fitness routine keeping Kareena strong at 45 is all about balance, mixing mindful movement with strength and cardio to stay energised, resilient, and injury-free.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kareenakapoorkhan )