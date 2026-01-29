The Fitness Routine Keeping Kareena Strong at 45
At 45, Kareena Kapoor Khan proves that fitness is less about chasing trends and more about consistency, strength, and listening to your body.
Guided by Mahesh Ghanekar, Kareena’s fitness routine blends strength training, mobility, and mindful movement,
Dumbbell twists help improve core mobility and rotational strength, supporting better posture and functional movement.
Deadlifts build total-body strength by engaging the core, legs, and back, making them a cornerstone of functional fitness.
Stepper Exercises for Energy: A quick, heart-pumping workout to boost stamina, burn calories, and keep your energy levels high.
Yoga for Balance and Recovery: Gentle flows that restore strength, stability, and calm—helping your body reset and recharge.
The fitness routine keeping Kareena strong at 45 is all about balance, mixing mindful movement with strength and cardio to stay energised, resilient, and injury-free.