The Iconic Rekhaji in Manish Malhotra's Timeless Elegance

When she steps into Manish Malhotra’s creation, it transcends fashion — it becomes a moment. A timeless icon embodying timeless elegance.

Diya Jain
Sep 24, 2025, 04:02 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @manishmalhotra05 )

The REKHA effect: A silk masterpiece in Chartreuse

Chartreuse silk may intimidate most, but on her it becomes second nature. The REKHA effect is simple, she makes even the boldest hues look effortless.

Lotus Motifs and Gota Pleats - A Timeless Tale

Lotus motifs, delicate gota pleats, and the way she carries them remind us that her wardrobe is not just fashion, it’s a living archive of Indian artistry.

Bold in Black & Gold Banarasi Kora Silk

The black and gold Banarasi Kora silk has its own gravitas, but on Rekhaji it takes on a sharper edge. She transforms tradition into strength.

Pretty in Pink - The Rose Banarasi Saree

In a rose-pink Banarasi, her look steals the spotlight every time. It’s a saree, yes, but on her it feels like poetry.

Ivory Silk Linen - A Canvas of Elegance

Ivory silk linen is usually understated, but she lets the drape breathe, turning simplicity into statement.

Silver Tissue - Rekhaji's Iconic 'Umrao Jaan' Look

The silver tissue saree has become inseparable from 'Umrao Jaan'. Decades later, it still holds the same weight, cinema, memory, and personal legacy, woven together.

Rekhaji - The 'Aankhon Ki Masti' Star

Her eyes have always told the story before the dialogue began. ‘Aankhon ki masti’ wasn’t just a song lyric, it was a truth that her gaze and her style continue to hold.

A Legacy Beyond Time

With Rekha, clothing transcends couture. What she wears is history and culture carried with pride, a legacy that endures beyond fashion, beyond time.

