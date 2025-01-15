The Most OTT Beauty Looks From Dubai Bling's New Season That We Loved!

From Ebraheem's hair experiments to Mona Kattan's flawless makeup

Mahira's daring Russian-inspired look, with red eyeshadow and a parted fringe

Jwana's two-toned, hip-length braid

Mona's peachy monotone look, with a subtle cut-crease and a fun bubble braid

Ebraheem's cornrows

Danya's flicked-out, princess-inspired bob, complete with a blingy headband

Mona's formal updo, with a playful side piece left loose

Safa's slicked back, wet hair look and aqua blue eyes

Ebraheem's perm debut