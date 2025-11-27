The Night Jon Batiste Made Mumbai Feel Electric

Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live — brought a rare kind of musical magic to Mumbai.

Ekta Sinha
Nov 27, 2025, 05:28 PM
Photo Credit : ( BookMyShow )

A Sitar x Batiste Jam We Didn’t See Coming

Sitar prodigy Megha Rawoot joined him for a free-flowing, soul-heavy jam. ‘Für Elise’ on sitar melting into piano, harmonium and guitar — pure alchemy.

Photo Credit : ( BookMyShow )

The Kind of Artist Who Makes You Feel Seen

Between songs, Jon spoke softly, honestly — offering gratitude, humour, and moments of stillness. It felt less like a global icon on stage and more like a friend sharing pieces of his heart.

Photo Credit : ( BookMyShow )

The Mumbai Moment That Broke Us Open

When he lifted his melodica and floated into ‘Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan’, the crowd erupted. It felt like the whole city exhaled. A rare moment of collective pride, warmth and belonging.

Photo Credit : ( BookMyShow )

A Night That Redefined What Live Music Can Feel Like

This wasn’t spectacle. It wasn’t theatrics. It was emotional clarity wrapped in world-class musicianship — the kind that makes you rethink why you love music in the first place.

Photo Credit : ( BookMyShow )

A Setlist That Spanned Universes

From Big Money to World Music Radio and Beethoven Blues, he travelled through eras of his artistry. When he played ‘You Are My Sunshine’ and ‘FREEDOM’, the entire hall became a chorus.

Photo Credit : ( BookMyShow )

The Finale That Turned Into A City-Wide Chorus

Flashlights rose for ‘Butterfly’, the hall turned silver, and Mumbai offered standing ovations that simply refused to end.

Photo Credit : ( BookMyShow )

Quietly Changing India’s Music Landscape

As he closed with ‘What a Wonderful World’, it was clear: Jon Batiste didn’t just debut in India. He left a mark that will sit in the city’s heart for years.

Photo Credit : ( BookMyShow )