The Night Jon Batiste Made Mumbai Feel Electric
Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live — brought a rare kind of musical magic to Mumbai.
Sitar prodigy Megha Rawoot joined him for a free-flowing, soul-heavy jam. ‘Für Elise’ on sitar melting into piano, harmonium and guitar — pure alchemy.
Between songs, Jon spoke softly, honestly — offering gratitude, humour, and moments of stillness. It felt less like a global icon on stage and more like a friend sharing pieces of his heart.
When he lifted his melodica and floated into ‘Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan’, the crowd erupted. It felt like the whole city exhaled. A rare moment of collective pride, warmth and belonging.
This wasn’t spectacle. It wasn’t theatrics. It was emotional clarity wrapped in world-class musicianship — the kind that makes you rethink why you love music in the first place.
From Big Money to World Music Radio and Beethoven Blues, he travelled through eras of his artistry. When he played ‘You Are My Sunshine’ and ‘FREEDOM’, the entire hall became a chorus.
Flashlights rose for ‘Butterfly’, the hall turned silver, and Mumbai offered standing ovations that simply refused to end.
As he closed with ‘What a Wonderful World’, it was clear: Jon Batiste didn’t just debut in India. He left a mark that will sit in the city’s heart for years.