The Nude Makeup Secret Celebrities Swear By
Your guide to mastering the flawless nude makeup look. Loved by A-listers, perfected by you.
It’s your skin, but seamlessly snatched, enhanced features with a soft, low-key vibe everywhere else. Think of it as your favourite filter, reimagined in natural, neutral tones.
Think 'no-makeup makeup': soft blends, neutral shades, and a glow so natural that people think you woke up flawless. That's nude makeup 101 for you!
That barely-there base that makes people think you just have amazing skin. It's your skin, but 2x clearer and smoother.
Just three steps: base, nude eyeshadow, mascara. For extra definition, add brown kajal.
Your undertone is the cheat code; pick shades that match your undertone. Bonus points for palettes with matte, sparkle, and smoky shades.
Keep your glow low-key but on point, nude tones sculpt and highlight all the right places. Soft launch your glow!
Your nude lip quite literally is your lips but better with a subtle tint. Opt for shades that complement your skintone. Barely there, but totally that girl.
Keep it cute and chill, nude makeup for daytime means fresh skin, soft brows, and just enough dewy finish to say “I woke up like this.”
We've all drooled over Alia Bhatt for her nude soft glam makeup look, and since then, all the brides have followed along.
The nude look is all about undertones and skin-first beauty, light glam, enhanced features, and a minimal, fresh glow.
Somewhere between a clean girl and soft girl core lies nude makeup core. Embrace that and serve looks every day without trying too hard.