The Only Lipstick Day Lineup That Matters

It's Lipstick Day! Step out of your lippie comfort zone. Swipe for the latest shades and formulations to find your perfect match.

Riddhi Mishra
Jul 29, 2025, 12:01 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@haileybieber )

Lancome L' Absolu Rouge Intimatte Lipstick - 370 Fluch of Love

This lightweight, buildable lipstick delivers soft pigment that's just right for your Sunday brunch!

Max Factor Colour Elixir Lipstick - Desert

This lipstick nourishes, and softens with every swipe and comes in the most classic shades.

Etude House Color Lasting Glow Stick - Honey Beige

What's special about the Glow Stick? No caking! This lightweight formula features buildable pigment and a dewy finish.

House Of Makeup Dawn To Dawn Super Stay Liquid Matte Lipstick - Hot Chocolate

This non-drying liquid matte doesn't crack or crumble, so you can look put-together always!

Pat McGrath Labs Satinallure Lipstick - In The Flesh

This weightless lipstick feels like satin on your lips! The creamy texture makes this one an unmissable.

Nykaa Cosmetics Lolli Lips pH Colour Changing Lipstick - Pink Pop Rocks

This colour-changing lip jelly adjusts to the pH of your skin for a lip colour that's uniquely yours!

Juicy Chemistry Lip & Cheek Crayon - Rust

A night of partying? With this intense colour payoff, you don't have to worry about bad pictures.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution - First Dance

Hydrating, as well as matte! This one gives you a smooth cashmere-soft finish.

Mila Beauté Locked-in Lipstick - Rust Brown 01

Enriched with mango seed butter, this lipstick is perfect for everyday wear.

Insight 24 Hrs Non Transfer Matte Lipstick - Stay Basic!

Have coffee or devour a greasy burger; you can count on this lipstick to not budge!

Renee - Madness pH Lipstick

Enriched with jojoba oil, shea butter, and vitamin E, this lipstick gives a gorgeous pink payoff based on your pH level.

Kay Beauty Hydra Creme Lipstick - Proud

Infused with Hyaluronic acid, Moroccan oil, and lychee extract, this lipstick leaves behind a luminous colour.

Colorbar Power Kiss Matte Lipstick - Afterparty

Enriched with Vitamin E and Avocado Oil, this formula ensures that your lips stay nourished even with extended wear.

Sommer Beauty Huesicle - Palm Deep Mauve

Fragrance-free, cruelty-free, sulphate-free and vegan! Wear this one all day long, stress-free.

DIOR Addict Lip Glow - 012 Rosewood

A hydrating formula infused with cherry extract and shea butter, this one reacts with the pH level of the lips for a "custom" colour and enhanced glow.

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick - Acai Cream

This purple shade is super creamy and pigmented, ideal for long wear.

Dream Beauty Intution Lipstick - Rooh

This full-coverage, creamy matte lipstick offers rich colour payoff without drying your lips.

Fine Wine Pepti Matte SPF Mousse Lipstick - Twist of Red

This long-lasting mousse lipstick offers a smudge-proof look ideal for long-wear!

Mars Matte Muse Mousse Lipstick - 02 Style Icon

Pamper yourself with this rich mousse lipstick that leaves your lips nourished and glossy!