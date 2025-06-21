The Outfit You Swore You’d Never Wear Again (And Now Love)
Once hand-me-downs, now fashion-forward — your middle school outfits just made a comeback.
It used to be a no-no because; A, how do you pee without completely wrestling out of it, and B, it’s quite an unflattering fit. But it’s back now so that you don’t have to spend ages planning your outfit and it’s a more comfortable way out. Wanna make dress it up a bit? Ditch your sneakers, and throw on a pair of heels or espadrilles!
Denim overalls used to be worn by the working class hence the denim-on-denim look was perceived as lacking sophistication and styling effort. But now, how much denim is too much denim? Especially when you pair different washes and shades of denims and heavily accessorize the ensemble – maximalist girlies assemble!
Fashion loves print revivals and we’re back to adoring polka dots. A print that was once considered too cheesy, sweet, and repetitive, is back. Think structured dresses stamped with polka dots – an interesting crossover, where professional meets playful.
Want to immediately stand out (in a good way, of course) in a crowd? A print-on-print outfit will do the job. It’s no more uncool and many can be seen donning the look. Thanks to the surge in maximalist ideas that we are parking aside the neutral colour palette. Bring back the energized grandpa, indie sleaze, and the weird girl (absolutely not weird anymore!) aesthetic back, and not to be cheesy, but add some colour to the world.
From being called homeless to high fashion, pairing an oversized top with an oversized bottom has paved its way into being trendy. Increasingly prioritizing comfort, the rise in streetstyle and hip hop, along with Gen Z wanting to come across as ‘nonchalant,’ the silhouette has now become ‘fit-check’ worthy.
We preferred wearing them as kids and grew out of them (quite literally) as we became young adults. Is the waist high enough? Or too tight around the thighs for a baggy pair? But brands are actually recognizing these sizing issues and the chances of finding the perfect dungarees are also increasing!
Unstructured? Chaotic? Unflattering? Yup, and along with all of these, this outfit was essential made up our awkward tween phases. But now that we’re back to ditching minimalism, having fun with layering, and with Gen Z’s obsession with making weird the new cool, skirt over pants is back in trend. A flannel pleated skirt with a pair of dark grey wide-leg trousers can’t do you wrong if you’re planning to hop on to this trend. Not to forget how it’s a prominent ally of genderfluidity!