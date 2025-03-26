The Reign Of Copper Hair Continues—These Celebs Are Proof Of It

Kendall Jenner to Emma Stone, the stars are bringing this reddish hue is back. Time to give your feisty side a chance?

Chanel Sequeira
Mar 26, 2025, 11:28 AM

Kendall Jenner

She's really THAT girl. Always on trend, and always slaying

Keke Palmer

How gorgeous is Keke's iconic copper updo?!

Emma Roberts

We love a classic, warm copper red

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan comes back red-headed, with "hot honey" hair

Leighton Meester

Her sleek, straight hair and full fringe highlights her vibrant new colour

Ayo Edebiri

Edebiri's natural texture is brought out beautifully by soft copper tones

Emma Stone

Stone has made heads turn recently with her striking new copper pixie cut