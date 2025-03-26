The Reign Of Copper Hair Continues—These Celebs Are Proof Of It
Kendall Jenner to Emma Stone, the stars are bringing this reddish hue is back. Time to give your feisty side a chance?
Kendall Jenner to Emma Stone, the stars are bringing this reddish hue is back. Time to give your feisty side a chance?
She's really THAT girl. Always on trend, and always slaying
How gorgeous is Keke's iconic copper updo?!
We love a classic, warm copper red
Megan comes back red-headed, with "hot honey" hair
Her sleek, straight hair and full fringe highlights her vibrant new colour
Edebiri's natural texture is brought out beautifully by soft copper tones
Stone has made heads turn recently with her striking new copper pixie cut
{{ primary_category.name }}