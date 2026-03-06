When Fashion Went Full Drama: The Ruffle Dress Moment
Ruffles have always been a sway of romantic air, and that’s precisely the mood we’re embracing right now.
Playful, flouncy, and beautiful, this feminine detail add just the right charm to any piece.
Breaking away from soft detailing, Urvashi took ruffles to the Cannes red carpet in a way that felt anything but usual.
A sophisticated pick from Lolo’s wardrobe, where strong shoulders perfectly balance the softness of ruffles.
The diva has given us impeccable looks through the years, and this ruffled gown remains one that steals our hearts every time.
Ruffles on denim? The perfect inspiration for an everyday look that’s equal parts comfort and style.
From the ruffles to the colour to the silhouette, every element comes together to serve modern-day royalty.
Emma’s dress is body-hugging yet fluid enough to move with ease. Alluring, yet soft; the perfect blend.
Ruffles take centre stage, elevated by the lace Dakota wears, making the look truly one of a kind.
Ruffles prove one thing: when subtle and minimal, they create a cute, delicate look; maximised, they bring a boldness that always does the work.