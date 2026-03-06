When Fashion Went Full Drama: The Ruffle Dress Moment

Ruffles have always been a sway of romantic air, and that’s precisely the mood we’re embracing right now.

Rasikka Deorey
Mar 06, 2026, 03:54 PM

Why Ruffles Stand Out

Playful, flouncy, and beautiful, this feminine detail add just the right charm to any piece.

Urvashi Rautela’s Bold Maximalism

Breaking away from soft detailing, Urvashi took ruffles to the Cannes red carpet in a way that felt anything but usual.

Karisma Kapoor’s Refined Elegance

A sophisticated pick from Lolo’s wardrobe, where strong shoulders perfectly balance the softness of ruffles.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Couture Presence

The diva has given us impeccable looks through the years, and this ruffled gown remains one that steals our hearts every time.

Mrunal Thakur’s Modern Romance

Ruffles on denim? The perfect inspiration for an everyday look that’s equal parts comfort and style.

Elle Fanning’s Ethereal Style

From the ruffles to the colour to the silhouette, every element comes together to serve modern-day royalty.

Emma Stone’s Sculpted Drama

Emma’s dress is body-hugging yet fluid enough to move with ease. Alluring, yet soft; the perfect blend.

Dakota Johnson’s Subtle Impact

Ruffles take centre stage, elevated by the lace Dakota wears, making the look truly one of a kind.

Trend That Refused to Stay Subtle

Ruffles prove one thing: when subtle and minimal, they create a cute, delicate look; maximised, they bring a boldness that always does the work.