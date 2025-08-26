The Timeless Appeal Of The Black Blazer
The black blazer has always been fashion’s favourite. From casual nights to glamorous parties, it’s a style icon that never goes out of trend.
The black blazer has always been fashion’s favourite. From casual nights to glamorous parties, it’s a style icon that never goes out of trend.
A perfectly fitted black blazer is the core of a tuxedo. Pair it with a crispy white shirt and fun tie, or take a cue from Shahid Kapoor and keep the shirt buttons open, fun, and flirtatious!
When the Greek God of Bollywood dons a black blazer, it stops being an outfit and becomes a moment. Style cue: Pick pastel shirts instead of white to add personality to the blazer.
Trends come and go, but Salman and his black blazer moments are forever iconic and should forever be on our moodboards!
Keep it young like Vicky Kaushal by trying fun silhouettes of the black blazer. And well, Kaushal’s undeniable charm adds more to it!
Never one to keep it boring, Varun Dhawan gives the black blazer his own spin by trying the classic in velvet fabric.
Ayushmann Khurrana can switch from singing on stage to stealing hearts on the red carpet, and somehow, a double-breasted black blazer fits the role perfectly!
Take your look up a notch with the embellished iteration of the black blazer. Take notes from Sidharth Malhotra; this blazer is a perfect match for his suave romantic charm.