The Timeless Appeal Of The Black Blazer

The black blazer has always been fashion’s favourite. From casual nights to glamorous parties, it’s a style icon that never goes out of trend.

Anamm Inamdar
Aug 26, 2025, 04:33 PM
Photo Credit : ( instagram/ @iamsrk )

A Classic Tuxedo For A Classy Man

A perfectly fitted black blazer is the core of a tuxedo. Pair it with a crispy white shirt and fun tie, or take a cue from Shahid Kapoor and keep the shirt buttons open, fun, and flirtatious!

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@shahidkapoor )

Aging Like Fine Wine In Black

When the Greek God of Bollywood dons a black blazer, it stops being an outfit and becomes a moment. Style cue: Pick pastel shirts instead of white to add personality to the blazer.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@hrithikroshan )

The Black Blazer — Salman Khan Style

Trends come and go, but Salman and his black blazer moments are forever iconic and should forever be on our moodboards!

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@beingsalmankhan )

Black, Bold, Vicky

Keep it young like Vicky Kaushal by trying fun silhouettes of the black blazer. And well, Kaushal’s undeniable charm adds more to it!

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@vickykaushal09 )

Blazer, But Make It Dhawan

Never one to keep it boring, Varun Dhawan gives the black blazer his own spin by trying the classic in velvet fabric.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@varundvn )

The Versatile Star And The Versatile Blazer

Ayushmann Khurrana can switch from singing on stage to stealing hearts on the red carpet, and somehow, a double-breasted black blazer fits the role perfectly!

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@ayushmannkhuranna )

The Gentleman In Black

Take your look up a notch with the embellished iteration of the black blazer. Take notes from Sidharth Malhotra; this blazer is a perfect match for his suave romantic charm.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@sidmalhotra )