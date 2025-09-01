The Ultimate Bollywood Lehenga Look Book For Weddings

Watch these Bollywood stars elevate lehenga fashion with exquisite designs.

Riddhi Sanap
Sep 01, 2025, 01:47 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @alannapanday )

Alia Bhatt's Lehenga Look

A ballet of pastels and fine craftsmanship, Bhatt's lehenga transforms tradition into a canvas of modern bridal artistry.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @aliaabhatt )

Deepika Padukone's Lehenga Look

This lehenga is every bridal fantasy brought to life. Luxurious, graceful, and worn with the attitude of a timeless icon.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @deepikapadukone )

Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Lehenga Look

Remember when PC turned her wedding into a style legend? And Nick Jonas gets the front-row seat to all that magic.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @priyankachopra )

Golden Wedding Lehenga Trend

The golden wedding lehenga trend reached its peak with Ankita Lokhande's shimmering appearance. Never has gold looked so regal.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @manishmalhotravows )

Kiara Advani's Wedding Lehenga Look

Advani didn’t just walk in; she made an entrance. Her pretty pink lehenga’s shimmer and intricate details made it feel like the wedding everyone had been waiting for.

Photo Credit : ( manishmalhotra.in )

Accessorise Like A Celebrity

Accessories aren’t just extras; they’re the crown jewels of every outfit. Nail that celebrity vibe with elegant pieces that shine to steal the spotlight.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @shanayakapoor02 )

Confidence Is Key

Walk in like you own the place. Let your lehenga twirl, and let your confidence lead the way.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @janhvikapoor )