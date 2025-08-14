The Ultimate Guide To Must-Watch Netflix Series & Films in 2025!
From binge-worthy Netflix series to films you’ll cancel plans for.
A bold reimagining of the beloved animated classic featuring bending, the battles, and the world you couldn’t stop watching, now in a stunning live-action web series.
Sci-fi gets an upgrade in this brain-bending thriller from the creators of 'Game of Thrones'—one of the most intriguing series to watch on Netflix in 2025.
Luffy and the Straw Hats hit the Grand Line, facing bizarre islands and fierce foes.
Zack Snyder’s space opera returned with even grander battles, galactic politics, and edge-of-your-seat twists.
This action-horror series, based on Capcom’s iconic video game franchise, brought a fresh live-action take on the universe.
The fourth and final season brought the Hargreeves’ story to a close as they adapted to a new timeline without their powers, confronted dangerous new enemies, and reckoned with the fallout of Reginald’s past actions.
Step back through the wardrobe. Magic, myth, and breathtaking landscapes await in this long-awaited adaptation.
The Emmy-nominated thriller returned with Jessica Raine, Peter Capaldi, and Nikesh Patel. Two versions of Lucy clashed to stop a terrible crime and the sinister figure behind it, but nothing could be trusted when memories were no longer her own.
Fifteen years after three young lives were lost, a seaside town faces fresh turmoil in this limited series when another death forces the past back into focus.
The binge-worthy docuseries follows seven young adults on the autism spectrum as they navigate the unpredictable world of dating, love, and relationships.
A chilling teen thriller set in England, 'Red Rose' follows a group of friends ensnared by a mysterious phone app. What started as tempting promises quickly turned isolating and lethal, forcing them to uncover its dark origins before it claimed them all.
From high fantasy to grounded drama, 2025’s Netflix Series lineup is your passport to stories you’ll remember long after the credits roll.