The Ultimate Guide To Wedding Heels Every Bride Needs To See
Your wedding is your movie where you're the lead, the love interest, and the fashion icon. So come step into our ultimate bridal footwear guide.
They say 'aim high' and what better way to literally rise to the occasion than with sky-high stilettos? Tip- Rub a bit of numbing cream on your ankles beforehand. You can thank us later!
They're chic, simple and comfortable. Block heels distribute weight beautifully, so you're not secretly dying inside while posing for your four-hundredth photo!
If you want to dance in your baraat and not worry about spraining your ankle, then this is the best fit. Completely comfortable, completely cool.
Call them millenial all you want but wedges are the underrated heroes of the bridal world. They support your entire foot, keeping you steady and smiling through all your 'saat pheras'.
Tiny heel, big impact. Kitten heels are for the bride who wants elegance without too much drama.
Try on your shoes with your lehenga once before the wedding! Weight + height changes everything. Trust us.
Your wedding is your personal fairytale so be the princess that you are. An embellished sparkly heel is basically stardust to make your day even more special.
At the end of the day, the right pair is the one that lets you enjoy every moment, from walking down the aisle to dancing all night. So pick wisely and make memories that outshine your heels!