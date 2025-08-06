The Ultimate Raksha Bandhan Accessory Gift Guide
From jewels to chic bags, this is your sibling-approved cheat sheet to looking like the better child. Because nothing says “I love you (a little more than last year)” like a gift.
Crafted from soft cashmere cloth and swift calfskin, this cap is equal parts comfort and couture. A luxe Rakhi gift for the sibling who appreciates the finer things right down to the last detail.
With its metallic finish, pink colour and lace detail, this bag adds instant edge to any look. Your sibling’s definitely bagging compliments with this one.
With its soft pink dial, metal strap and rose-gold finish the TIMEX Fria is equal parts pretty and practical. A Rakhi gift that says you’ve got great taste down to the second.
trueBrowns brings three unique, skin-friendly Rakhis to Blinkit, including a special Cowrie shell pair symbolising love and luck. Delivered to your door in under 30 minutes.
Give her the ultimate glow-up with this 4-piece jewellery set, finished in 18k gold and dreamy pearl accents. A Rakhi gift that says: you're golden, always.
Sleek, compact, and crafted in rich leather, this sling pack balances form and function. A gift that goes wherever they do.
These Turquoise Mineral Chunk Studs bring charm and colour with each stone uniquely veined and each frame cast in recycled bronze. For the sibling who deserves something as rare and radiant as they are this Rakhi.
Crafted in gleaming gold, this diamond-studded beauty is designed to dazzle. Whether pinned to a blazer, sari, or sherwani, it’s the kind of timeless statement they’ll cherish for years to come. A perfect Rakhi gift for a sibling who deserves a little sparkle and a lot of love.
Sunglasses that blend the best of both shapes into one seriously cool frame that flatters just about everyone. There are six sides to these sunnies and even more reasons your sister will love them.
This Multi-Charm Bracelet is delicate, customisable, and full of meaning. Light enough for every day, personal enough to wear forever. A Rakhi gift that feels as special as your bond.
Compact yet roomy, this Lililo shoulder bag is designed to balance practicality and glamour effortlessly. With its signature heart details, it's perfect Rakhi gift for the sibling who carries it all in style.
This oversized patent leather bag is equal parts bold and functional—perfect for the sibling who carries the world and then some.
The Everett Chronograph, with its champagne dial and gold-tone finish, is sleek, sporty, and built to impress. A Rakhi gift that’s always on time and on point.
Handcrafted in silver and packed with roli, chawal, and a note straight from the heart. This rakhi is a whole experience, no matter the distance.