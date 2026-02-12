Wrapped in Style: The Ultimate Valentine’s Clothing Edit
These carefully selected styles strike the perfect balance between sentiment and sophistication — gifts that look beautiful, feel considered, and last far beyond the occasion.
These carefully selected styles strike the perfect balance between sentiment and sophistication — gifts that look beautiful, feel considered, and last far beyond the occasion.
This dress pairs a sheer, embroidered overlay with a neck-tie halter design for a look that is effortlessly modern yet distinctly feminine.
The Baadal Unisex Jacket pairs swan-white Khes weave with indigo Dabu prints in a naturally dyed, handwoven cotton layer that elevates any outfit.
A sleek black mini with a chic square neckline, shimmering sequins, and starburst crystal details that is sure tp make every romantic night feel unforgettable.
The brands blends easy, everyday silhouettes with couture craftsmanship, where soft pastel hues and intricate hand embroidery bring quiet refinement to casual dressing.
With delicate metallic embroidery, this one feels like timeless romance reimagined for a dreamy, elevated lunch date.
An everyday essential crafted from re-engineered fibres using pre-consumer cotton waste and recycled PET bottles, the Revive Hoodie blends conscious design with lasting comfort.
Gift them a bold layering piece with this regular-fit denim waistcoat, finished with subtle sequins, a round neckline, and button closure — lined in 100% cotton for comfort and effortless statement dressing.
This kurta makes a striking Valentine’s gift — vibrant abstract motifs on pure silk chanderi with a refined drape and rich fuchsia tone that effortlessly elevates any occasion.
For the woman who’s always on the move, Mile Collective’s On The Go is a stylish, functional Valentine’s gift. Comfortable, breathable, and easy to style, it works as hard as she does.
Pairing relaxed tailoring with abstract, marine-inspired embroidery — this jacket is a distinctive yet versatile layer that balances statement style with everyday ease.
Gift your partner this soft organza off-shoulder peplum with a watercolor rose print, paired with high-waist, wide-leg pants for a flattering, fluid silhouette they’ll love to wear.
The t-shirt makes a bold Valentine’s gift for those who live in the fast lane. In rich maroon with an F1-inspired graphic, it pairs comfort with confidence and ambition.
The Midnight Sonnet dress does more than exist—it breathes, it murmurs, it melds seamlessly with the woman who wears it.
Sensual, fluid, and unforgettable, this one is the ultimate gift for someone who owns every room they walk into.
From fluid silks to breathable cottons, each handwoven piece blends comfort, subtle motifs, and enduring beauty that goes far beyond the occasion, starting at INR 1,299.
GAP’s Valentine’s Day edit brings modern romance to everyday dressing. Simple, versatile, and beautifully made pieces — from crochet knits to linen blends — do all the talking.
In a clean light-blue wash, these Numero Uno jeans blend modern polish with everyday ease. Classic five-pocket styling ensures a comfortable, well-tailored fit that sits right at the waist and drapes neatly down the leg.
A rare, limited-edition Rajkumari Gown in handspun mulmul with Kalamkari creeper hand-block prints and 100% plant dyes — a timeless keepsake for any wardrobe.
Perfect for relaxed dates or candlelit evenings, his off-white linen-cotton co-ord is a thoughtful pick for moments that matter.
A feathered cream taffeta shirt with metallic shimmer, paired with distressed denim flares detailed with hand-painted lace, rhinestones, Swarovski hearts, and zippered hems.
A sleek, figure-flattering update to the iconic Trucker Jacket, this one features sculpting seam details, a classic centre zip, and a touch of stretch for all-day comfort.
A thoughtful Valentine’s pick, this Camicissima linen shirt blends lightweight comfort with polished style — perfect for everything from romantic dinners to relaxed weekend plans.
Designed with a distinctive reverse zip that allowed for versatile styling, this piece from the Limited Loop Edit is ideal for seamless day-to-evening transitions.
Defined by clean lines and balanced structure, the collection reflects a modern, considered approach to dressing.
Rendered in soothing pastel olive, the Afsana Sharara couture set pairs refined craftsmanship with delicate floral embroidery, accented by subtle pearl detailing for added depth and movement.
XYXX’s pullover makes for a thoughtful Valentine’s gift he’ll actually wear. Timeless, cosy, and effortlessly stylish for every day of the season.
Perfect for date nights, movie marathons, and everything in between, this slim-fit stylish layer is something they’ll keep reaching for long after Valentine’s Day.
Crafted in soft cotton, this skirt is equal parts comfort and charm — perfect for date nights, long walks, and love-filled moments.
If you’re looking for a one-place, all-gifts fix, explore top brands at 50% off or more — along with trending picks from the V-Day Gen Z Edit and stylish new launches.
Whether you’re single or partnered up, Chupps sliders are the perfect low-effort, high-style pick for everyone.