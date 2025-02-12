The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Nail Inspiration

Fall in love with these cute V-Day nail ideas, from classic romance to bold modern looks!

White & Wine Nails

The perfect balance of a beautiful wine shade, alternated with white nails and nail art

Sweetheart Nails

A bubblegum base and the cutest little red hearts for a contrast that just works

XO Love Nails

If you don't want to stray far from your nudes, this sheer base with red French tips and minimalistic nail art is perfect for you

Matte Red With An Accent

Love your reds? This matte version is stunning- and the black and white accent really makes the nails stand out

Hearts & Bows Nails

For the very cutesy, very demure girlies, this is the perfect set for the season

Glossy Red Heartbeat Nails

These glossy red nails are stunning! And with the clever heart accent nail, it's just the perfect Valentine's set

Lovestruck Waves

If you love a more abstract aesthetic, these are too pretty to pass up!

Lover’s Knot Nails

For the true minimalist, these nude nails topped off with red French tips and dainty bows is a no-brainer

Love Sprinkled Nails

We saved the best for last- you know you want these right away!