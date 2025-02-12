The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Nail Inspiration
Fall in love with these cute V-Day nail ideas, from classic romance to bold modern looks!
Fall in love with these cute V-Day nail ideas, from classic romance to bold modern looks!
The perfect balance of a beautiful wine shade, alternated with white nails and nail art
A bubblegum base and the cutest little red hearts for a contrast that just works
If you don't want to stray far from your nudes, this sheer base with red French tips and minimalistic nail art is perfect for you
Love your reds? This matte version is stunning- and the black and white accent really makes the nails stand out
For the very cutesy, very demure girlies, this is the perfect set for the season
These glossy red nails are stunning! And with the clever heart accent nail, it's just the perfect Valentine's set
If you love a more abstract aesthetic, these are too pretty to pass up!
For the true minimalist, these nude nails topped off with red French tips and dainty bows is a no-brainer
We saved the best for last- you know you want these right away!
{{ primary_category.name }}