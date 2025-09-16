The V Effect: How Kim Taehyung Defines 2025 Fashion
Every outfit is a moment, and we’re taking notes. Who needs trend forecasts when you have V making every look feel like a masterclass in style?
Every outfit is a moment, and we’re taking notes. Who needs trend forecasts when you have V making every look feel like a masterclass in style?
Because no one does a classic black suit like Taehyung: sharp, sleek, and with just enough drama to break the internet.
From cherry red to platinum blonde, every colour he tries turns into the shade of the season. Consider this your cue to book that dye appointment finally.
Oversized coats, perfect turtlenecks, sexy cardigans and the art of looking chic while freezing. V has winter layering down to a science.
Paisleys, florals, animal prints, and patterns that most wouldn’t dare to touch; he reminds us that confidence is the best accessory.
Scarves, stacked rings, and those signature chains, take notes, because men’s jewellery just got a rule-breaker.
Baggy trousers, statement sneakers, perfectly tousled hair, proof that casual can still be couture.
From paparazzi flashes to fashion-week seats, he carries the kind of presence that turns everyday moments into main-stage fashion statements.
Mix textures, play with proportions, and above all, wear it like you mean it — that’s the real 2025 trend.