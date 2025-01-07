2025 Is The Year For Horror Cinema
Cult classic horror film franchises are expanding their universe this year to create more nightmare fodder that will haunt you for years to come.
M3GAN 2.0
The Strangers: Chapter 2
Thread: An Insidious Tale
The Black Phone Part II
I Know What You Did Last Summer (sequel)
Five Nights At Freddy's 2
SAW XI
Fear Street: Prom Queen
