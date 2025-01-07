2025 Is The Year For Horror Cinema

Cult classic horror film franchises are expanding their universe this year to create more nightmare fodder that will haunt you for years to come.

The Year For Horror Cinema

M3GAN 2.0

The Year For Horror Cinema

The Strangers: Chapter 2

The Year For Horror Cinema

Thread: An Insidious Tale

The Year For Horror Cinema

The Black Phone Part II

The Year For Horror Cinema

I Know What You Did Last Summer (sequel)

The Year For Horror Cinema

Five Nights At Freddy's 2

The Year For Horror Cinema

SAW XI

The Year For Horror Cinema

Fear Street: Prom Queen