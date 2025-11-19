Get Ready! These Hollywood Hits Are Dropping In 2026 – Don’t Miss Out!

From thrillers to animated chaos, 2026 is stacked with big-screen moments you’ll want on your radar.

Ridhi Goel
Nov 19, 2025, 03:15 PM
Greenland 2: Migration

The film picks up in a world still healing from disaster, following the Garrity family as they search for a safer future. With bigger stakes and an even more emotional journey.

The Rip

Get ready to dive into a town where a mysterious force begins pulling people in—literally. This one is set to deliver tense storytelling that keeps you guessing till the last frame.

Wuthering Heights

A 2026 adaptation that leans into raw obsession and the stormy madness of the moors? Sign us up!

Project Hail Mary

This one brings Andy Weir’s bestselling sci-fi thriller to life with a high-stakes, edge-of-space survival story. A lone astronaut, a dying Earth, and an unexpected ally.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

This movie blasts the iconic franchise into a shimmering, star-hopping adventure. Expect cosmic worlds and Mario and Rosalina teaming up for a feel-good space odyssey.

Ready or Not 2

Ready or Not 2 cranks the chaos higher as the game returns with sharper twists and a blood-pumping chase that refuses to let you breathe.

Minions 3: Mega Minions

Mega Minions levels up the madness with supersized mischief, chaotic inventions, and the kind of loud, silly fun only these yellow troublemakers can deliver.

