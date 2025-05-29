These Mugs Will Make You Feel Like The Main Character

Start your mug collection with pieces that are fancy, fun, and full of character. Your kitchen shelf just became a personality trait.

Siya Bhambwani
May 29, 2025, 11:05 AM

Plate & Peonie Bamboo Palm Tree Mug

Earthy and tropical, this one is super grounding. And that bamboo detailing? Gorgeous

The Wishing Chair Serenity Stripes Handpainted Ceramic Mug

Add some colour to your mornings with this uplifting number

West Elm Tree Figural Mug

Luxe, as well as quirky. A rare combination

The June Shop Ripple Bliss Jumbo Mug

The glassy finish, the rippled shape, the colours- a truly one-of-a-kind piece

Nicobar Oyster Bay Mug

Perfect if you're looking for something nature-themed

Pottery Barn Ridge Textured Mug

For the purist, this stone-finish mug brings all the rustic vibes

Noritake Eternal Tea Mug