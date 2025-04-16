These Sage Green Manis Are Everyone’s New Obsession

Keep calm in the hot season with these nails that are cool with a fresh earthy vibe. The perfect subtle pop of colour you need this summer!

Chanel Sequeira
Apr 16, 2025, 11:34 AM
Photo Credit : ( ceesclaws )

Marble Nails

What goes better than green and white?

Photo Credit : ( mayleidoesnails )

French Tips

Yes, you can never go wrong with this

Photo Credit : ( mayleidoesnails )

Spring Bloom

Adding a floral twist to those plain sage nails

Photo Credit : ( mayleidoesnails )

Sage And Gold Accents

Jewellery, but for your nails

Photo Credit : ( nailsxmina )

Chrome Nails

Just a dash of pixie dust to make it through the summer

Photo Credit : ( jodieleigh_nails_lashes )

Angular French Tips

Let's do French tips, but with a twist

Photo Credit : ( mayleidoesnails )

Bejeweled Hearts

More tips with rhinestones for an amped-up version

Photo Credit : ( mayleidoesnails )