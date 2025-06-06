Things You Could Do To Heal After A Situationship

I know how hard it is to figure out how to feel better after you've just been ghosted. Here's a checklist that you could follow to feel like yourself again!

Sanya Dahiya
Jun 06, 2025, 06:24 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @honeymoon )

Journal It Out—Unfiltered

Tell your journal about all the red flags that you can't tell your friends, it won't judge you.

Sing Your Heart Out

One thing that has always helped me is scream-singing my favourite heartbreak songs (thanks Taytay).

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @chappellroan )

Reclaim The Things You Shared

All the shows you started rewatching with them, continue watching, they were yours!

Cut the Cord (Yes, Even Digitally)

You don't need to see what they're doing, they don't need to have access to texting you.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @jackantanoff )

Get Into Reading

While reflecting on yourself is important, it's okay to want to escape sometimes. And what's the best way to escape if not books?

Reconnect With Nature

As cliched as it sounds, it is helpful!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @towabird )

Delete the shared playlists

It might hurt a bit while doing it, but you have to let it go.

Go For A Drive

Play your favourite songs, roll down the windows, and just let your thoughts flow and go.

Let Your Friends In

You don't have to go through your feelings alone. You also don't need to let them know everything. Just let them be there for you.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @honeymoon )