Things You Could Do To Heal After A Situationship
I know how hard it is to figure out how to feel better after you've just been ghosted. Here's a checklist that you could follow to feel like yourself again!
I know how hard it is to figure out how to feel better after you've just been ghosted. Here's a checklist that you could follow to feel like yourself again!
Tell your journal about all the red flags that you can't tell your friends, it won't judge you.
One thing that has always helped me is scream-singing my favourite heartbreak songs (thanks Taytay).
All the shows you started rewatching with them, continue watching, they were yours!
You don't need to see what they're doing, they don't need to have access to texting you.
While reflecting on yourself is important, it's okay to want to escape sometimes. And what's the best way to escape if not books?
As cliched as it sounds, it is helpful!
It might hurt a bit while doing it, but you have to let it go.
Play your favourite songs, roll down the windows, and just let your thoughts flow and go.
You don't have to go through your feelings alone. You also don't need to let them know everything. Just let them be there for you.