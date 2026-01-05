Think Indian Embroidery is Old School? Think Again

Traditional Indian embroideries aren’t just heritage crafts. They are painstaking, time-intensive works of art that elevate fashion into heirloom territory.

Chiara Dutta
Jan 05, 2026, 03:31 PM
Why Indian Embroidery Is Luxury

True luxury is time, skill, and human craftsmanship. Each embroidery technique takes weeks (sometimes months) of handwork that cannot be mass-produced.

Chikankari (Lucknow)

Delicate, hand-embroidered stitches from Lucknow that turn sheer fabrics into quiet, timeless luxury.

Zardozi (Mughal Legacy)

Rooted in Mughal courts, zardozi uses metallic threads, pearls, and stones to create embroidery worthy of royalty.

Kantha (Bengal)

Kantha proves luxury doesn’t have to be loud—its beauty lies in handwork, repetition, and quiet storytelling.

Phulkari (Punjab)

Phulkari is Punjab’s language of colour. It is made up of dense hand embroidery stitched to mark joy, heritage, and milestones.

Kutchi Embroidery (Gujarat)

Kutchi embroidery is maximalist luxury at its finest. Rich colours, mirror work, and intricate hand stitching rooted in community craft.

Kashidakari (Kashmir)

Elegant and detail-rich, kashidakari transforms embroidery into timeless, investment-worthy craft.

Why They’re Worth the Investment

In an age of fast fashion, investing in Indian embroidery means investing in authenticity and permanence.

