Think Indian Embroidery is Old School? Think Again
Traditional Indian embroideries aren’t just heritage crafts. They are painstaking, time-intensive works of art that elevate fashion into heirloom territory.
True luxury is time, skill, and human craftsmanship. Each embroidery technique takes weeks (sometimes months) of handwork that cannot be mass-produced.
Delicate, hand-embroidered stitches from Lucknow that turn sheer fabrics into quiet, timeless luxury.
Rooted in Mughal courts, zardozi uses metallic threads, pearls, and stones to create embroidery worthy of royalty.
Kantha proves luxury doesn’t have to be loud—its beauty lies in handwork, repetition, and quiet storytelling.
Phulkari is Punjab’s language of colour. It is made up of dense hand embroidery stitched to mark joy, heritage, and milestones.
Kutchi embroidery is maximalist luxury at its finest. Rich colours, mirror work, and intricate hand stitching rooted in community craft.
Elegant and detail-rich, kashidakari transforms embroidery into timeless, investment-worthy craft.
In an age of fast fashion, investing in Indian embroidery means investing in authenticity and permanence.