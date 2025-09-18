This Is Exactly How Sidharth Malhotra Built That Body

Be it as Param or Abhimanyu, we've all drooled over Sid's physique. We're spilling all of his hacks here because fitness has always been his mantra.

Tanvee Khanna
Sep 18, 2025, 03:12 PM
Sidharth Malhotra’s Fitness Journey

Sid’s journey into fitness started young. What started as a love for sports quickly grew into a deep dedication to strength training and athletic performance.

Strong & Confident

Sid swears by variety and switches his workouts often. From cardio and weights to swimming and football, he trains for strength, not just aesthetics.

Discipline Is Key

Sid never skips his workouts, even during vacation—discipline might as well be his middle name. He steers clear of alcohol and smoking and always keeps his hydration levels in check.

Strength Training Goals

Key elements of Sid's routine focus on core strength and supporting his lower back. Exercises like push‑ups, pull‑ups, running, and swimming are all regular parts of his routine.

The Power Of Endurance

Sid trains anywhere—the gym, the beach, and even on trees. He credits much of his endurance and strong build to this approach.

Push Beyond Limits

When preparing for 'Brothers,' Sid trained like a boxer, and for other roles, he incorporates strength and functional training in his routine. Safe to say, he stays true to his workouts.

Mind-Body Balance

"Fitness is about strength, agility, and mental wellness—not just looks," says Sid. He's also seen indulging in yoga from time to time.

The Calm Within

ICYMI, he switches his workouts and movement styles faster than most of us switch our pillow covers. That's what keeps his mind super calm.

Fitness Is A Lifestyle

Sid trains hard and recovers even harder, keeping it fresh, functional, and focused on long-term strength over short-term gains.

Inspiration To All

The 'Shershah' star is an inspiration to all of us and calls movement his holy grail—we're already taking notes.

