This Month In Art: Shows You Can’t Miss

Love creativity, culture and decoding hidden meanings in art? These are the exhibitions you simply can’t skip this month.

Diya Jain
Sep 05, 2025, 12:48 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@taoartgallery )

Anjaneya - By Bharat Tripathi

Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai | 9–14 Sept 2025. Tripathi’s figurative-abstract works bring mythology alive in bold, spiritual strokes.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@bharattripathi_art )

Gateways And Pathways

Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai | 23 Sept 2025. Celebrating 25 years of Tao Art Gallery, this curated show unites 51 artists across eras and styles.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@taoartgallery )

River In The Sky

Emami Art, Kolkata | 29 Aug–18 Oct 2025. Sibaprasad Karchaudhuri explores place, memory, and abstraction through decades of paper works.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@emami_art )

Jyot

079|STORIES, Bodakdev, Ahmedabad | 23 Aug–7 Sept 2025. Roberto Rup Paolini’s first India solo weaves light, spirituality and contemporary expression.

Photo Credit : ( Website//India Art Fair )

The Shadows Of Absence

Vadehra Art Gallery, Defence Colony, New Delhi | 21 Aug–13 Sept 2025. Tom Vattakuzhy captures Kerala’s shifting lives and intimate family bonds in evocative paintings.

Photo Credit : ( Website//India Art Fair )

Devil Is In The Details

Kalakriti Art Gallery, Hyderabad | 14 Aug–21 Sept 2025. A group show tracing the delicate influence of miniature painting on contemporary practice.

Photo Credit : ( Website//India Art Fair )

Non Residency

Jaipur Centre for Art, City Palace, Jaipur | 10 Aug–5 Oct 2025. Rajiv Menon Contemporary spotlights diasporic artists redefining identity within and beyond India.

Photo Credit : ( Website//India Art Fair )

Mycelial Legacies IV: The Ground We Share

Anant Art, Noida | 21 Aug–27 Sept 2025. Twenty women artists from Baroda’s Faculty of Fine Arts present work on legacy and innovation.

Photo Credit : ( Website//India Art Fair )

Bvlgari Serpenti Infinito Exhibition

The Art House, NMACC, Mumbai | 1 Oct 2025. Bvlgari’s Serpenti Infinito opens its third chapter with a multi-sensory showcase of the iconic Serpenti, curated by Nature Morte.

Photo Credit : ( Bvlgari )

A Life In Memory

Dilip Piramal Art Gallery, Mumbai | 5–14 Sept 2025. Rare works from Dr. Jamshed Bhabha’s personal estate celebrate his cultural vision and lifelong devotion to the arts.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@ncpamumbai )