This Week's OTT Heat: Fallout S2 To Emily S5 Drops
From high-stakes survival and Parisian drama to bold finales and fresh thrillers—your watchlist just levelled up.
The wasteland gets sharper, darker, and more unpredictable. Season 2 dives deeper into power struggles, moral grey zones, and the cost of survival.
New city rhythms, familiar chaos. Emily’s back with sharper fashion, bigger career questions, and love that’s anything but simple.
A quiet storm of emotions. This one leans into everyday tension, unspoken truths, and the kind of drama that lingers long after the episode ends.
The upcoming Netflix series dives into a chilling mass murder inside a powerful Kanpur household, peeling back layers of deceit, control, and long-buried secrets.
The final chapter ties up loose ends with honesty and heart—friendships are tested, choices feel heavier, and every woman finally confronts what she truly wants.
The demigod chaos is back, more quests, sharper stakes, and Greek mythology colliding with modern life, all at full throttle. Perfect for a fast, fantastical binge.
It traces the journey of a boy who rises from poverty to become a towering force in Tamil cinema, until love enters the picture, and one choice quietly alters everything.