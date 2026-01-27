Corsets Meet Coats: The Ultimate Winter Style Combo

The corset—once reserved for eveningwear and summer silhouettes—has broken seasonal boundaries, emerging as the most unexpected (and chic) layering piece of the colder months.

Team ELLE
Jan 27, 2026, 03:36 PM
Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

From Runway to Street Style

ICYMI, fashion insiders are cinching tailored coats, belting puffer jackets, and turning classic wool layers into sculptural statements.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

Crop It Like a Pro

The key? Let the coat do the heavy lifting while the corset defines the waist—clean, confident, and endlessly flattering.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

Off-The-Shoulder Glam

For evenings, off-the-shoulder corsets layered over sleek coats bring drama without sacrificing warmth. It’s old-world glamour with a modern edge—think opera energy, but make it city-ready.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @sharvari )

Coat Game Strong

From trench coats and structured blazers to oversized wool coats and puffers, the corset works best when it disrupts something classic. The more traditional the coat, the more impactful the styling.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @sharvari )

Mix Textures

Leather corsets over cashmere, satin atop tweed, or boned silhouettes paired with quilted outerwear—this trend thrives on contrast.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

Layered Over Winter Clothes

Gone are the days of corsets being standalone pieces. This season, they’re styled over sweaters, turtlenecks, shirts, and even hoodies—proving that structure and comfort can coexist.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @priyankachopra )

Day-to-Night Looks

By day, keep it tonal with neutral coats and minimal corsetry. By night, switch to darker hues, sharper silhouettes, and statement accessories. One piece, two moods.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

Accessories That Pop

Chunky boots, sleek gloves, bold belts, and statement earrings complete the look. The corset may be the hero, but the right accessories seal the story.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @khushikapoor )

Own the Season

This isn’t about following rules—it’s about redefining winter dressing. Corsets over coats aren’t just a trend; they’re a power move.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @haileybieber )