Throwing Shade: The Ultimate Summer Sunnies

From oversized retro frames to futuristic mirrored lenses, these shades aren’t just for UV protection—they’re a statement

Wave Mask Sunglasses, Loewe

Futuristic. Sculptural. Bold. Statement

Cat Eye, Crystal Embellished Sunglasses, MissDior

Serving vintage elegance and diva-level drama

Amelia Aviator-Style, Saint Laurent

An effortlessly chic, rockstar-worthy look

Double-Frame Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses, Loewe

Screams retro drama with a modern edge

Aviator Sunglasses, Gucci

Signature detailing for an effortlessly-bold statement

Mauve Lenses Runway Sunglasses, Miu Miu

vintage-meets-modern vibe

Super Vision Low Square Sunglasses, Louis Vuitton

Bringing cyber-chic to the streets with undeniable boss energy

Ringo 2 Round-Frame Sunglasses, Jaques Marie Mage

Retro round lenses and just the right amount of rebellious swagger

Rectangular-Frame Silver-Tone Sunglasses, Celine

An ultra modern vibe that commands attention!