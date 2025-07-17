Times When Hailey Bieber's Outfits Matched Rhode's Product Launches
Rhode product launches are never complete without Hailey Bieber coordinating her look to match the product’s colours and flavours.
Her 2-piece bikini set matches the freshness of lemons along with sun-kissed pictures, and coordinated accessories that scream summer.
Remember, Strawberry Girl Summer? She started it.
Another look for this launch with a statement, fashionable leather jacket that whispers 'CEO' energy.
A smart styling move here, as all the colours in this outfit match that of at least one lip tint.
A cosy dark brown jumper with an espresso martini perfectly complements the comfort and energy of the lip tint.
For this pineapple-scented cleanser, Hailey Bieber picked on a fun water activity, wore a classic black swimsuit with white straps, and made snorkelling gear fashionable. Iconic.
A warm hug from the furry brown coat, just like one from having a cinnamon roll in your room during the fall weather - the bold coat and the stockings are a wonderful play of textures.
A tropical-themed 2-piece bikini which fits just right with the vibe of the tint. But, the heroes of this look are the chunky bangles, earrings, and that delicate body chain.