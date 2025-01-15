Timothée Chalamet AKA The King of Red Carpets
Looking at the actor's best style moments on the red carpet.
His ongoing sartorial streak for his new biopic 'The Complete Unknown' has him serving up the best nostalgia-coded 90s looks.
Timmy's attempt at recreating Bob Dylan's exact look from his earlier media outing also resulted in a media frenzy and was a stellar look.
My all-time favourite, if I may. He wore this to Cannes in 2019 and left fans mesmerised with this suit, tailored by the fashion gods themselves.
For the 'Dune 2' premiere, Timothée opted for a neutral palette to stay true to the theme of the movie.
This silky Haider Ackermann added ample oomph and personality to his varied repertoire of outfits.
Lensed in a Stella McCartney creation, Timothée made a strong case for gender-fluid dressing by taking the otherwise feminine colour out for a spin.
The light blue peek-a-boo play elevates the outfit so well and strongly champions for the dominance for minimalist touches.
