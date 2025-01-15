Timothée Chalamet AKA The King of Red Carpets

Looking at the actor's best style moments on the red carpet.

Just Like Bob Dylan

His ongoing sartorial streak for his new biopic 'The Complete Unknown' has him serving up the best nostalgia-coded 90s looks.

Not The Completely Unknown?

Timmy's attempt at recreating Bob Dylan's exact look from his earlier media outing also resulted in a media frenzy and was a stellar look.

Silver Seals The Deal

My all-time favourite, if I may. He wore this to Cannes in 2019 and left fans mesmerised with this suit, tailored by the fashion gods themselves.

Leather Is Always In

For the 'Dune 2' premiere, Timothée opted for a neutral palette to stay true to the theme of the movie.

Fluid Liasons

This silky Haider Ackermann added ample oomph and personality to his varied repertoire of outfits.

Fuchsia Fantasy

Lensed in a Stella McCartney creation, Timothée made a strong case for gender-fluid dressing by taking the otherwise feminine colour out for a spin.

Layering Done Right

The light blue peek-a-boo play elevates the outfit so well and strongly champions for the dominance for minimalist touches.