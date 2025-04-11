Tiny Beauty Treasures You Didn’t Know You Needed

Say hello to the mini must-haves you never saw coming. Tiny, mighty, and ready to upgrade your everyday in the cutest way possible

Chanel Sequeira
Apr 11, 2025, 11:24 AM

The Body Shop Retractable Blusher Brush

Now you can swipe on blush anytime and anywhere by simply swirling, dusting, and retracting for a flawless finish on the go

Benefit Cosmetics BADgal Bang Mascara Mini

Now get fuller, thicker lashes with this mini mascara. It delivers massive volume with a smudge-proof and water-resistant finish for an all-day impact

Gucci Guilty Elixir De Parfum

Want to smell nice all the time, but can't carry your perfume bottle with you? Here's a mini that will leave you smelling great

Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush

Achieve a natural flush with this cream blush that blends effortlessly into your skin, leaving a soft-focus, satin finish for flawless results

e.l.f. Cosmetics Bite Size Eyeshadow

Get mini eye magic with a palette packed with creamy, blendable, and ultra-pigmented shades. It’s perfect for creating any look, wherever you go

AHC Natural Perfection Double Shield Sun Stick With SPF 50+ & PA++++

A daily essential that fits right in your pocket. Protecting, hydrating, and moisturising your skin

Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer

Spray your way to clean, soft hands with this skin-loving sanitiser. Packed with aloe vera and essential oils, it cleans, hydrates, and smells amazing